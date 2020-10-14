MENU

Single Mom Receives Free Car

October 14, 2020
No Comments
Oct. 14, 2020—Farmers Insurance worked with Service King to restore a 2016 Ford Focus for a deserving single mom who received it last week, as part of the National Auto Body Council's Recycled Rides Program. 

Brittney Jones, who was nominated by Driving Single Parents Inc., and her 4-year-old son, now have transportation throughout their city of San Antonio, Texas, according to a press release.

The vehicle was restored free of charge by Service King technicians, who donated their time and skills.

 

