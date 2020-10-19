This Week in Business Strategies

MENU

October 19, 2020
Oct. 19, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

Here's How One Retail Business Pivoted During COVID — Inc. 

Here's how a former travel retailer moved into the furniture realm.

How Silicon Valley Turned True Innovation into an Overhyped Delusion — Fast Company

A new book examines the cost of “innovation speak” and how exporting startup values to the rest of our economy is a dangerous proposition.

How Amazon Automated Work and Put Its People to Better Use — Harvard Business Review  

Its “Hands Off the Wheel” initiative proves that AI doesn’t have to replace employees.

