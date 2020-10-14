This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

Oct. 14, 2020—ADAPT is keeping up with the industry news and shop strategies that are on the leading edge of automotive and repair technology.

COVID Pains, Gains, and Hiring Domain

Hear from representatives from Ford, Adient, and ADAC Automotive, who describe how their companies overcame unique challenges presented by the pandemic—in no small part through the use of technology.

Q&A With Data Collector, Otonomo

Data will play a huge role in the future of automotive service and repair. To get a better idea of the collection and use of driver data, ADAPT reached out to Matan Tessler, vice president of product at Otonomo, an automotive data services platform.

Can Technology Improve Recall Repair Rates?

One company is sending teams of vehicles out into cities to find and help complete open recalls.