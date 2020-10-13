AkzoNobel Announces New API

Oct. 14, 2020—AkzoNobel has announced the launch of Connect, an application programming interface that facilitates the exchange of data between AkzoNobel's other platforms, like Carbeat and MIXIT, and additional third-party software applications, according to a press release.

Connect, used solely by collision repair shops, aims to reduce the time spent on data entry while increasing the accuracy of data.

The first module Carbeat Connect, enables shops to track their work while it is in production. The second module, MIXIT Connect, will enhance the workflow for technicians while providing business insights for managers.

“Some shops have as many as 15 independent digital tools to operate and maintain. Connect will help reduce the burden by linking AkzoNobel digital tools to a wide array of body shop management systems, dealer management systems, and other critical systems being used in the shops’ digital ecosphere.” Mike Sillay, AkzoNobel's global service manager for automotive and specialty coatings, says in the press release.

Image: AkzoNobel