News

BAS Publishes Guide to Small Business Support Amid COVID-19

October 13, 2020
Oct. 13, 2020—Best Accounting Software, a reviewer of financial software to help small businesses, recently published a guide detailing the support that is being made available to small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The guide goes state by state and offers comprehensive insight into which loan options are available, if any, for small business owners. The guide also details the top five states with the best small business support, and the bottom five. 

Learn more about your business options by reading the full guide here

