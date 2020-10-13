Bosch Releases New ADAS Catalog

Oct. 13, 2020—Bosch has released its new Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Body Electronics Catalog, according to a press release.

The new catalog allows access to application data and images for more than 230 ADAS and body electronics parts.

It features all available Bosch ADAS and body electronics-related parts, including park pilot ultrasonic parking sensors, wheel speed sensors, engine cooling fans, auxiliary water pumps, and relays, the press release says.

In addition to distributing the new ADAS & Body Electronics Catalog, Bosch has provided the corresponding PIES and image files needed to support the catalog data. Epicor subscribers will need to add line code BEB to their portfolio to view the new Bosch catalog.