Keys to Streamlining Repair Processes

How to Build Homegrown Talent

False Positives

The Return Re-evaluation

Snap Shop: Prestigious Auto Body & Painting

An Effective Social Media Policy

Feedback is a Gift

Improved Operations Might Be Hiding in Plain Sight

Tips For Controlling Phone Use on Your Shop Floor

A Balancing Act

Examining the Best Technician Setup

Bosch Releases New ADAS Catalog

October 13, 2020
computer

Oct. 13, 2020—Bosch has released its new Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Body Electronics Catalog, according to a press release.

The new catalog allows access to application data and images for more than 230 ADAS and body electronics parts.

It features all available Bosch ADAS and body electronics-related parts, including park pilot ultrasonic parking sensors, wheel speed sensors, engine cooling fans, auxiliary water pumps, and relays, the press release says.

In addition to distributing the new ADAS & Body Electronics Catalog, Bosch has provided the corresponding PIES and image files needed to support the catalog data. Epicor subscribers will need to add line code BEB to their portfolio to view the new Bosch catalog.

