New Mitchell Product Uses Extended Reality

Oct. 13, 2020—Mitchell, a leading technology and solution provider in the automotive industry, has announced the release of the Mitchell Intelligent Vision, an extended reality, hands-free solution integrated into the collision repair workflow.

The headset is the first of its kind in the industry and aims to improve the speed, efficiency, and accuracy of repairs, reports PR Newswire.

"With Mitchell Intelligent Vision, we're again breaking new ground and taking a small but very significant step forward in bringing wearable technologies to the collision industry," Olivier Baudoux, senior vice president of global product strategy and artificial intelligence at Mitchell, says in a press release.

Mitchell Intelligent Vision will first launch in the U.S. and then Canada.

Image: Mitchell