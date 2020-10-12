MENU

ATI Hits Gross Profit Lift Milestone for Members

October 12, 2020
Oct. 12, 2020—The Automotive Training Institute (ATI) has reached a new milestone.

According to a press release, the coaching and training company has reached a combined total of $2 billion in gross profit improvement lift since its 1980 inception. Gross profit lift is the amount of money that members have generated in their businesses by participating in ATI's coaching program.

“Our current average gross profit dollar lift on the repair and maintenance side of the business is $3,349 a week, and on the collision side, $5,500 a week," says Richard Menneg, ATI President. "Lift is measured every week as each member enters data in the portal. At the current rate of growth, we’re going to be here again in another 30 months talking about a $3 billion dollar milestone."

This achievement comes just 30 months after the company announced its $1 billion dollar milestone at ATI’s 2018 SuperConference.

