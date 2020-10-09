Hyundai Recalls Some 25,000 EVs for Fire Risk

Oct. 9, 2020—Hyundai is recalling 25,564 Kona electric vehicles due to a manufacturing defect that could pose a fire risk.

The models, built between September 2017 and March 2020, could have a possible short circuit due to faulty manufacturing of their high-voltage battery cells, which could end in a fire risk, reports Automotive News Europe.

The electric batteries, made by LG Chem, have caused 13 vehicle fires so far, with one in Canada and another in Austria.

The recall, which starts Oct. 16, includes software updates and battery replacements after an inspection.

Image: Hyundai