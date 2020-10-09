MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1020Digital EditionOnline Edition

Keys to Streamlining Repair Processes

How to Build Homegrown Talent

False Positives

The Return Re-evaluation

Snap Shop: Prestigious Auto Body & Painting

Spread the Word

An Effective Social Media Policy

Feedback is a Gift

Improved Operations Might Be Hiding in Plain Sight

Tips For Controlling Phone Use on Your Shop Floor

A Balancing Act

Examining the Best Technician Setup

News

Hyundai Recalls Some 25,000 EVs for Fire Risk

October 9, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS EV faulty fire risk Hyundai issue Kona manufacture recall
kjhgfdsa

Oct. 9, 2020—Hyundai is recalling 25,564 Kona electric vehicles due to a manufacturing defect that could pose a fire risk. 

The models, built between September 2017 and March 2020, could have a possible short circuit due to faulty manufacturing of their high-voltage battery cells, which could end in a fire risk, reports Automotive News Europe

The electric batteries, made by LG Chem, have caused 13 vehicle fires so far, with one in Canada and another in Austria. 

The recall, which starts Oct. 16, includes software updates and battery replacements after an inspection.

 

Image: Hyundai

Related Articles

Hyundai Recalls 180,000 Vehicles for Fire Risk

Ford Recalls 874K Trucks for Fire Risk

Ford Recalls 500K Trucks for Fire Risk

You must login or register in order to post a comment.