News

ASE Hosting Free ADAS Training Today

October 9, 2020
Oct. 9, 2020—Today, the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence is hosting a free webinar for service technicians detailing the proper procedures necessary to perform accurate calibrations. 

According to a press release, the webinar, titled "ADAS Calibrations—Do it Right and Document What You Do!" will provide attendees with a basic foundation for calibrations and record keeping. The free event will be presented by Brent Johnson, director of global product management for collision at Vehicle Service Group.

The one-hour event will take place this afternoon, Oct. 9 at 4 p.m. EST. Registration information can be found here

