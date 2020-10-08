MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1020Digital EditionOnline Edition

Keys to Streamlining Repair Processes

How to Build Homegrown Talent

False Positives

The Return Re-evaluation

Snap Shop: Prestigious Auto Body & Painting

Spread the Word

An Effective Social Media Policy

Feedback is a Gift

Improved Operations Might Be Hiding in Plain Sight

Tips For Controlling Phone Use on Your Shop Floor

A Balancing Act

Examining the Best Technician Setup

News

Crash Champions Completes 6th Purchase

October 8, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Acquisition Crash Champions expansion Orange County southern california
mnbmnb

Oct. 8, 2020—Crash Champions recently acquired Fountain Valley Bodyworks, Inc., and its two locations in Orange County, Calif. 

The acquisition of the two shops is Crash Champions' sixth purchase of the year, according to a press release. By the end of 2020, the MSO plans to rebrand all its shops to the Crash Champions name. 

"After 45-plus years of building Fountain Valley Bodyworks into the powerhouse it is today, I knew our next chapter would involve partnering with a well-capitalized MSO positioned for meaningful near-term growth," Dave March, founder of Fountain Valley Bodyworks, says in the press release. 

With the most recent acquisitions, Crash Champions now has 25 shops in Southern California and 47 locations total spanning California, Illinois, Missouri, Ohio, and Wisconsin. 

 

 

Related Articles

Chicago Crash Champions Property Changes Hands

Crash Champions Expands to Wisconsin

Crash Champions Adds Another State

You must login or register in order to post a comment.