Crash Champions Completes 6th Purchase

Oct. 8, 2020—Crash Champions recently acquired Fountain Valley Bodyworks, Inc., and its two locations in Orange County, Calif.

The acquisition of the two shops is Crash Champions' sixth purchase of the year, according to a press release. By the end of 2020, the MSO plans to rebrand all its shops to the Crash Champions name.

"After 45-plus years of building Fountain Valley Bodyworks into the powerhouse it is today, I knew our next chapter would involve partnering with a well-capitalized MSO positioned for meaningful near-term growth," Dave March, founder of Fountain Valley Bodyworks, says in the press release.

With the most recent acquisitions, Crash Champions now has 25 shops in Southern California and 47 locations total spanning California, Illinois, Missouri, Ohio, and Wisconsin.