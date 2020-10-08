MENU

News

Eastern Michigan University Alum Thankful for Scholarships

October 8, 2020
No Comments
Justin Furman
Oct. 8, 2020—An estimator at Bill Brown Ford in Livonia, Mich., credits the Collision Repair Education Foundation for helping with his professional accomplishments, according to a press release.

Justin Furman received around $8,000 in scholarships throughout his four years of pursuing a technology management degree. In 2012, the CREF Board of Trustees awarded him $2,000. A year later, Furman received $5,000 from a PPG Industries Foundation scholarship, along with other scholarships, the press release says.

Furman says receiving the scholarships from CREF and PPG helped him progress quickly in the industry and provide for his family without the burden of school debt.

Furman started estimating for Bill Brown Ford in 2016. He plans to keep working his way up in the company to become a manager while continuing to learn.

