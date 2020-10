Firm Buys MSO to Create New Collision Repair Brand

Oct. 7, 2020—Susquehanna Private Capital, a private financial services firm, has acquired Brandywine Coach Works, a multi-shop auto repair operator, to form a new brand, Quality Collision Group.

According to Private Equity Wire, Quality Collision Group, which is guided by OEM repair methodologies, will pursue strategic acquisitions of auto repair facilities and seek to leverage shifting industry dynamics to provide consumers with an innovative option in OEM-certified repair service.

Led by industry veteran Jerod Guerin, Quality Collision Group employs a team of 90 that operates across its four Pennsylvania locations. Quality Repair Group is currently seeking acquisitions of collision repair shops across the U.S.