Are Shops Losing Money on Necessary Seat Belt Inspections?

Oct. 7, 2020—According to the latest "Who Pays for What?" survey, conducted by CRASH Network and Collision Advice, only two out of every five shops said they are being compensated for necessary seatbelt inspections by insurers.

Mike Anderson, president and owner of Collision Advice, says in a press release, "The data from our 'Who Pays for What?' survey in July, while heading in the right direction, still indicates to me that few too shops are researching OEM repair procedures and so are unaware of the need to inspect seat belts."

Anderson says throughout his research he has learned of two OEM procedures related to seat belt inspections. "One may be a seat belt precaution, generally a list of what you need to look for if a vehicle has been in an accident," he says. "The other is a seat belt inspection, procedures required when you reinstall a seat belt removed as part of repairs."

One in four shops reported being paid for seat belt inspections in 2016, and just last year one-third of shops reported being paid regularly for the inspections. While the numbers are increasing, Anderson says in the release he hopes to see an even quicker growth rate in the coming years.