MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1020Digital EditionOnline Edition

Keys to Streamlining Repair Processes

How to Build Homegrown Talent

False Positives

The Return Re-evaluation

Snap Shop: Prestigious Auto Body & Painting

Spread the Word

An Effective Social Media Policy

Feedback is a Gift

Improved Operations Might Be Hiding in Plain Sight

Tips For Controlling Phone Use on Your Shop Floor

A Balancing Act

Examining the Best Technician Setup

News

Tesla Update Gets the Green Light

October 7, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS autonomous driver green light tesla update
sdfg

Oct. 7, 2020—The latest software update from Tesla enables its autonomous vehicles to drive through a green light without explicit permission from the driver. 

The new "Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control" feature empowers autonomous systems to drive through intersections that are straight during a green light, sans permission from the human driver behind the wheel. 

According to Hot Hardware, the Tesla update also comes with features like a PIN-protected glovebox, prioritized Bluetooth connections, and Speed Assist improvements. 

Related Articles

Tesla Autopilot Gets Update

Tesla Releases Massive Software Update

Iowa Gets First Tesla Body Shop

You must login or register in order to post a comment.