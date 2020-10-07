Tesla Update Gets the Green Light

Oct. 7, 2020—The latest software update from Tesla enables its autonomous vehicles to drive through a green light without explicit permission from the driver.

The new "Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control" feature empowers autonomous systems to drive through intersections that are straight during a green light, sans permission from the human driver behind the wheel.

According to Hot Hardware, the Tesla update also comes with features like a PIN-protected glovebox, prioritized Bluetooth connections, and Speed Assist improvements.