This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

Oct. 7, 2020—Get the latest in technology topics that affect the automotive aftermarket space, particularly for repair and service shops.

CIECA Outlines Industry Disruptions

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association hosted a webinar that outlined impending industry disruptions for the coming years. EVs, over-the-air updates, data collection and so much more are going to bring huge changes for the industry.

Drawbacks of NHTSA's AV TEST Initiative

Not everyone is impressed with the U.S. Department of Transportation's autonomous test information portal. Hear from one group that says that crucial information is being left out.

English Professor Teaches Unlikely Course

Inspired by an autonomous vehicle in his neighborhood, this professor launched a course exploring the wave of innovation in human history, as well as how we all interact with the technology that grows around us.