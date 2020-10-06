MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1020Digital EditionOnline Edition

Keys to Streamlining Repair Processes

How to Build Homegrown Talent

False Positives

The Return Re-evaluation

Snap Shop: Prestigious Auto Body & Painting

Spread the Word

An Effective Social Media Policy

Feedback is a Gift

Improved Operations Might Be Hiding in Plain Sight

Tips For Controlling Phone Use on Your Shop Floor

A Balancing Act

Examining the Best Technician Setup

News

Mitchell Releases New Features in Canada

October 6, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS collision efficient Estimating mitchell repairs
sfdsdf

Oct. 6, 2020—Mitchell has announced the availability of Mitchell Cloud Estimating in Canada. The cloud-based application allows carriers and collision repairers to write estimates from any internet-enabled device. 

According to a press release, the Mitchell Cloud Estimating app also provides access to integrated OEM repair procedures as the estimate is being developed.

“Mitchell has always been committed to providing an open, cloud-based platform that allows our customers to work more efficiently while remaining focused on proper and safe repair,” said Debbie Day, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Mitchell’s Auto Physical Damage division. 

Related Articles

Assured Performance Releases New ShopOps Features

Mitchell Releases New Claim Review Solution

SYMACH Names New GM in Canada

You must login or register in order to post a comment.