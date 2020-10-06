Mitchell Releases New Features in Canada

Oct. 6, 2020—Mitchell has announced the availability of Mitchell Cloud Estimating in Canada. The cloud-based application allows carriers and collision repairers to write estimates from any internet-enabled device.

According to a press release, the Mitchell Cloud Estimating app also provides access to integrated OEM repair procedures as the estimate is being developed.

“Mitchell has always been committed to providing an open, cloud-based platform that allows our customers to work more efficiently while remaining focused on proper and safe repair,” said Debbie Day, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Mitchell’s Auto Physical Damage division.