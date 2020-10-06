Industrial Finishes Announces New Distro Center

Oct. 6, 2020—Industrial Finishes and Systems Inc., a leading distributor of automotive equipment and supplies, announced the opening of a brand new distribution center in Escondido, Calif.

The addition of the Escondido center brings Industrial Finishes and Systems' total to 33 distribution centers nationwide, according to a press release.

President of the company, Glenn Duckworth, says in the release, "Escondido is a very strategic market from both a geographic and business standpoint. Escondido’s position just south of our current California locations allows us to provide exceptional service to customers in the area. We look forward to bringing our broad product offerings, technical expertise, business systems, and outstanding support to customers in the region."