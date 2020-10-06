Honda Confirms 17th U.S. Death Linked to Recall

Oct. 6, 2020—Honda Motor Company has confirmed the 17th death in the United States tied to the Takata air bag recall, which is the largest in the nation's history.

The air bags have been under recall since 2014 due to the possibility of flying shrapnel upon deployment. Such was the case for a resident of Mesa, Ariz., when a faulty air bag deployed in the driver's 2002 Honda Civic on Aug. 20, resulting in their death, according to Reuters.

More than 290 injuries and 26 deaths worldwide have been attributed to the faulty air bags.