MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1020Digital EditionOnline Edition

Keys to Streamlining Repair Processes

How to Build Homegrown Talent

False Positives

The Return Re-evaluation

Snap Shop: Prestigious Auto Body & Painting

Spread the Word

An Effective Social Media Policy

Feedback is a Gift

Improved Operations Might Be Hiding in Plain Sight

Tips For Controlling Phone Use on Your Shop Floor

A Balancing Act

Examining the Best Technician Setup

News

Allstate to Lay Off Nearly 4,000 Employees

October 5, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Allstate COVID-19 impact insurance layoff pandemic results
fsdfg

Oct. 5, 2020—The Allstate Corporation recently announced its plans to lay off approximately 3,800 employees as part of its "Transformative Growth Plan." The Wall Street Journal reported that the layoffs are directly tied to the pandemic, which has resulted in fewer car accidents. 

"Somewhere between 25 percent and 30 percent [of layoffs] are due to the fact that we have fewer claims," said Allstate chief executive Thomas Wilson in an interview with the Wall Street Journal

The employees that will be affected are primarily in claims, sales, service, and support functions. 

According to a press release put out by Allstate, the goal of the plan is to increase personal property-liability market share by expanding customer access and investing in marketing and technology. 

Related Articles

Ford to Lay Off Nearly 200 Workers

State Farm to Lay Off 100 Fla. Employees by Dec.

BMW to Lay Off 10,000 Workers

You must login or register in order to post a comment.