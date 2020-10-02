MENU

October 2, 2020
PPG

Primer Surfacers Built for Speed

With the goal of speeding up the cycle time performance of high production collision centers, PPG has enhanced its lineup of fast-drying DELTRON V-PRIME surfacers. The simple choice of just two products offers refinishers the capability of meeting any spot and panel repair need.

  • DPS7500 V-Prime High Production Primer Surfacer

Designed for performing full to multi-panel repairs, this new surfacer air-dries in 60-75 minutes before sanding and features a long pot life of 70-85 minutes at 70°F. 

  • DPS3105 V-Prime Quick Prime Urethane Surfacer

This super-fast surfacer is ideal for smaller spot repairs and needs only 30-45 minutes to air dry before sanding.

Beyond fast dry-to-sand times, both Deltron V-Prime surfacers offer many other features to enhance performance and ease of use:

  • High film build

  • Easy to apply and sand

  • Roll-on option

  • Built-in guide coat

  • Excellent resistance to shrinkage

  • Simple mix ratios

  • Shared reducers/hardeners


In addition to the Deltron refinish system, V-Prime surfacers are compatible with numerous PPG products, solvent and waterborne, and available across North America through our network of PPG distributors. For more information, contact your local PPG distributor or click here. 

