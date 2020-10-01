Tesla Sues Trump Over Tariffs

Oct. 2, 2020—Tesla is suing the Trump Administration for tariffs imposed on a computer chip and other imports from China.

According to Tech Crunch, Tesla wants the court to declare the tariffs unlawful and is also seeking a refund for the tariffs it's already paid, with interest. The custom chip is only assembled in Shanghai, China, and acts as the brain of the vehicle.

Tesla is not alone in waging a lawsuit against the administration. Also suing over the tariffs are automakers Volvo, Ford, and Mercedes-Benz.