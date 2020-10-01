MENU

News

Nominate A Teacher For Car 'MAACOver'

Oct. 1, 2020—Maaco is asking residents of Tampa Bay, Houston, and Detroit to nominate local teachers who are deserving of a car makeover for International Teacher's Day. 

Students, members of the community, and teachers themselves can nominate deserving educators for a free car "MAACOver." The cleverly named experience includes improvements such as a fresh paint job, deep cleaning, and damage repairs, according to a press release. 

“Teachers are nothing short of frontline heroes,” Ivan Montoya, independent Maaco shop owner in Tampa Bay, says in the press release. “Maaco is excited to share our appreciation for them, especially during these uncertain and stressful times.”

Winners will be announced on Oct. 19, and you can submit nominations here

