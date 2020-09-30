2020 Ford Mustang Recalled For Brake Issue

Sept. 30, 2020—Ford Motor Company has issued a recall for some 2020 Ford Mustangs with automatic transmissions, which may be experiencing brake failures.

According to Torque News, the recall affects more than 38,000 Ford Mustangs that may have a fractured brake pedal bracket, hindering braking. Ford was notified of six different instances in which the brakes failed, four of which were in Europe and the other two in North America. No injuries have been reported related to the failures.

The official recall begins Nov. 16, when Ford will notify owners and replace brake pedals, free of charge.