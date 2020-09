Sept. 29, 2020—Global Finishing Solutions is hosting a virtual car show where shop technicians and car enthusiasts can win GFS accessories and more.

Submissions are open to anyone and there are six submission categories to choose from, including Coolest Paint Color and Best Duo.

Prizes range from a REVO Spot and GFS swag bag, to autographed merchandise.

In order to be considered participants must submit photos by Oct. 16, as the car show takes place Oct. 26-30.