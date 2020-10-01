This Week in Leadership Tactics

MENU

October 1, 2020
leadership tactics

Oct. 1, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

8 Qualities of Great Leaders Who Get the Best Out of Their TeamsEntrepreneur 

Truly great leaders bring out the best in others. These quick-hitting tips could be helpful reminders or the extra push you've been needing to make your own employees shine. 

Give Job Applicants with Criminal Records a Fair Chance — Harvard Business Review  

The rates of incarceration are skewed across all races, so make sure your hiring practices aren't skewed as well. 

Women In Leadership: How To Move The Needle — Forbes

The passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg still weighs heavy in Americans' hearts. With her accomplishments in mind, check out this piece geared toward women excelling in leadership roles. 

