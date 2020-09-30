This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

Sept. 30, 2020—Whether you're talking about ADAS features or a future of fully autonomous vehicles, the working environments are very different for urban and rural areas.

Changing road conditions, weather, the lack of infrastructure and many more factors make the autonomous rollout tougher in rural areas. Luckily, there are people thinking about those challenges right now.

The Rural Hurdle

Omar Ahmad is the deputy director at the National Advanced Driving Simulator, located on the University of Iowa campus. He leads a research program called Automated Driving Systems (ADS) for Rural America, and it aims to bring awareness to the unique challenges of driving autonomous vehicles on rural roads.

Tackling the Rural Hurdle

In a follow-up to the first article, go deeper into the testing protocols that Ahmad and his team are going through to help ensure that rural residents get the same transportation opportunities as their urban counterparts.

