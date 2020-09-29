Classic Collision Announces A Classic Acquisition

Sept. 29, 2020—Classic Collision, LLC, has announced the acquisition of two additional shops in Florida, bringing the state's total to 14 Classic Collision repair centers.

Collision Professionals, Inc. in Port St. Lucie, and Treasure Coast Auto Collision in Stuart, will be renamed as Classic Collision Port Saint Lucie, and Classic Collision Treasure Coast, according to a press release.

Frank Verzi, former owner of Treasure Coast Auto Collision says in the press release, "We are eager to join forces with a company that has such a strong reputation and business model and look forward to growing our presence in the market."

With the latest acquisition, Classic Collision has grown to 41 total repair shops across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina.