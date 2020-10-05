This Week in Business Strategies

Oct. 5, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential business material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

Tips to Use YouTube to Improve Your Paid Advertising Efforts — Inc.

YouTube provides a powerful platform for reaching clients and increasing the effects of PPC advertising. Here's how to utilize the platform to your advantage.

A Complete Guide to Selling on Facebook Shops for Small Businesses — Entrepreneur

With online shopping more critical than ever, here's how to out-sell the competition on Facebook.

Do You Have the Right Sales Channels for a Downturn? — Harvard Business Review

Three questions manufacturers should be asking themselves right now.