SEMA to Oppose California Gas Car Ban

September 28, 2020
Sept. 28, 2020—SEMA officials are not too pleased with California Gov. Gavin Newsom's executive order that seeks to ban the sale of new gas vehicles in the state by 2035.

According to a statement from SEMA, the governor's order is "controversial." It instructed the California Air Resources Board to draft regulations requiring that all new cars and passenger trucks sold in the state be zero-emissions by 2035.

Says Daniel Ingber, SEMA vice president of government and legal affairs, in the statement, “SEMA will work with the industry and enthusiasts in opposing the Governor’s proposal on all fronts.”

 

 

