CAR Loses Three Team Members

Sept. 28, 2020—The Center for Automotive Research has announced the departure of its senior vice president and corporate secretary, Lisa Hart.

Hart, who has been with CAR since 1984, is departing to use of her recently earned master's degree in non-profit administration, according to a press release.

“I have spent 32 years here ... I can tell you that no one in the history of CAR cared more about our reputation and the quality of work we delivered," Brett Smith, CAR’s director of technology, says of Hart in the press release.

Also departing with this month are two CAR board members, Neil De Koker and Mitch Bainwol.

Image: Center for Automotive Research