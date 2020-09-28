Fix Network Ontario Welcomes Fix Auto Toronto

Sept. 28, 2020—Canada's largest collision repair network, Fix Network Ontario, has added Fix Auto Toronto Junction to its team. According to a press release, the Toronto Junction team decided to join Fix Auto because the two companies share a brand vision and have aligning core values.

Regional vice president for Fix Network Ontario, Daryll O'Keefe, says in the release, "We are very proud to welcome Fix Auto Toronto Junction to the Fix network of family-owned businesses."

John Tsoumaris, president and owner of Fix Auto Toronto Junction, says in the press release he has always had a passion for cars and learning across all aspects of the industry.

"John Tsoumaris has built an incredible business and is highly respected in the community. We share the same vision and core values, making them a great addition to our network," says O'Keefe.