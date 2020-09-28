MENU

News

Crash Champions Expands in Missouri

September 28, 2020
Sept. 28, 2020—Crash Champions has acquired Precision Collision's three Missouri locations, expanding its foothold to five total shops in the state. 

According to a press release, the Precision facilities located in Platte City, Pleasant Valley, and Gladstone, will immediately transition to Crash Champions operations.

“We are extremely excited and proud to enter the Kansas City, Mo., market with a community staple like Precision Collision,” Crash Champions vice president of operations Chris Rose says in the press release. “They have a great presence in the area and their team is fantastic. I couldn’t be more pleased with this acquisition and addition to the Crash Champions organization.”

The latest acquisitions bring Crash Champions' total to 45 locations spanning five states. 

 

