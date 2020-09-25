MENU

Ohio's Three-C Body Shops Sold

September 25, 2020
Bob Juniper 2008

Sept. 25, 2020—The longtime owner of Three-C Body Shops, Bob Juniper, says he's sold his three shops in Columbus, Ohio.

Juniper, 62, tells FenderBender he sold to an emerging brand, which plans to continue to operate the shops under the Three-C name. He says he sold Three-C, two shops and a satellite, for about $20 million.

Working in his father's shop from the age of 14, Juniper says he tried to sell Three-C to his employees and had hoped that his daughter would take over the business, though neither option worked out.

Of the sale, he says, "Sometimes I'm sad about it, it was a family business." He adds, "... but I get on my computer and look at my bank account and I feel better."

Juniper is known in the collision repair industry as an antagonist of insurance companies and for his advertising campaigns. He took over his father's business in 1984, and at its height 20 years ago, Three-C had 13 shops and revenues that topped $12 million per year, as reported in this 2008 FenderBender story.

Juniper will remain as a consultant with his former shops for the next year, and says he's bought a home in the Phoenix area that will allow him to avoid another Ohio winter.

"We're totally free," he says, "it's a strange feeling."

