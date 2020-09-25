Tesla's Connected Car Consequences

Sept. 25, 2020—On Wednesday, some Tesla owners were not able to get into their cars due to a network outage. Network outages are not unusual across internet-connected devices, but it was a rarity for Tesla, reports the Washington Post.

Many Tesla drivers access their car's features via Tesla's app, but when the network went down, users reported a variety of issues, from not being able to open their car door to being unable to call for roadside assistance.

With the rise of electric vehicles and technology-based access points, similar issues could become more common across automakers as everyone is at the mercy of the internet.