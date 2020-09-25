MENU



News

CIECAST to Cover Cybersecurity

September 25, 2020
No Comments
Sept. 25, 2020—The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association has announced the topic for its October CIECAST webinar: cybersecurity. 

The one-hour presentation will offer an overview of cybersecurity and how it affects the collision repair industry, as well as what can be done to prepare for the future. 

Per a press release, the hosts of the webinar are Mike Anderson, owner of Collision Advice, and David Willett, an underwriting value creation executive at ProSight Specialty Insurance. 

To register for the Oct. 26 event, click here

