DCR Systems Promotes from Within

September 24, 2020
Dave Martin

Sept. 24, 2020—Ohio-based DCR Systems, a dealer-based turnkey collision repair model that's run by DCR team members and is co-branded with auto dealers, announced it had promoted a longtime employee to be its director of operations.

Dave Martin, who joined DCR in 2013, as director of operations will lead operational standards across all the company's markets in Ohio, New York, North Carolina, and Massachusetts, according to a press release.

Cheryl Boswell, chief financial officer of DCR Systems says in the release that the company is glad to have Martin. "Dave is very disciplined and is both a student and a teacher of the DCR Systems Process. He will help us take our teams to the next level as we continue to expand."

