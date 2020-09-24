3M Boosts Ed. Foundation Online Auction

Sept. 24, 2020 - 3M donated 150 mini-hoods signed by Chip Foose, of Foose Designs, to the Collision Repair Education Foundation. The items will be sold to raise funds for military veterans and collision school programs, according to a press release.

Donations from the CREF fundraiser will provide tool grants to Hire Our Heroes, which allows veterans or their family members studying collision repair to start a career with the essential tools they need.

The live online auction, featuring the mini-hoods and other items autographed by Foose, will end at 10 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, the press release says.

CREF is also auctioning off a 3M-donated expenses-paid, roundtrip meet and greet with Foose at his design studio in Huntington Beach, Calif.