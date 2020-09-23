St. Louis Veteran Receives Car

Sept. 23, 2020—The National Auto Body Council's Recycled Rides program awarded a refurbished 2016 Chevrolet Malibu to a deserving resident of St. Louis, Mo.

Joey Powell served more than 10 years in the U.S. Army and continually struggles with PTSD. His new vehicle will help him get to appointments, make it to work, and keep up with his two children, according to a press release.

"As a proud husband, father, and soldier, it hurts me to have to ask others for assistance," says Powell in the press release. "A reliable vehicle will not only offer our family safe transportation but also peace of mind."

Image: NABC