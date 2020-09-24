This Week in Leadership Tactics
Sept. 24, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.
Walmart Just Made A Change That Could Shape Its Future For Years. It's A Lesson In Emotional Intelligence — Inc.
Walmart has restructured its team to include pay increases and new leadership roles at a time when it's needed most.
5 Lessons From Late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — Entrepreneur
The passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg has left many Americans with a heavy heart. This piece could help you carry out her ideals in your workplace.
Dear White CEOs: It's Time to Lead on Racial Justice — Forbes
This article outlines how to evaluate systems for biases, acknowledge your company's past, and ask yourself key questions that could lead to long-lasting, effective change.