This Week in Leadership Tactics

Sept. 24, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

Walmart Just Made A Change That Could Shape Its Future For Years. It's A Lesson In Emotional Intelligence — Inc.

Walmart has restructured its team to include pay increases and new leadership roles at a time when it's needed most.

5 Lessons From Late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — Entrepreneur

The passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg has left many Americans with a heavy heart. This piece could help you carry out her ideals in your workplace.

Dear White CEOs: It's Time to Lead on Racial Justice — Forbes

This article outlines how to evaluate systems for biases, acknowledge your company's past, and ask yourself key questions that could lead to long-lasting, effective change.