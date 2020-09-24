MENU

This Week in Leadership Tactics

September 24, 2020
KEYWORDS Entrepreneur Forbes Inc inspire leadership management RBG Walmart
leadership tactics

Sept. 24, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

Walmart Just Made A Change That Could Shape Its Future For Years. It's A Lesson In Emotional IntelligenceInc. 

Walmart has restructured its team to include pay increases and new leadership roles at a time when it's needed most.  

5 Lessons From Late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — Entrepreneur

The passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg has left many Americans with a heavy heart. This piece could help you carry out her ideals in your workplace. 

Dear White CEOs: It's Time to Lead on Racial JusticeForbes  

This article outlines how to evaluate systems for biases, acknowledge your company's past, and ask yourself key questions that could lead to long-lasting, effective change. 

