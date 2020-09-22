Sherwin-Williams Announces Collision Repair App

Sept. 21, 2020—Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes announced the launch of its Collision Core Quality app, which aims to replace paper checklists and end-of-repair quality controls at collision centers, according to a press release.

Collision Core Quality is an easy-to-use mobile app that delivers in-process, timestamped, and validated information for peer-to-peer quality verification and validation in real time, with the goal of eliminating error while optimizing labor, the press release says. It can help reduce costs, reduce liabilities, increase customer satisfaction, and increase employee engagement and satisfaction.

Collision Core Quality is the first application from the Collision Core suite of products and is available to collision centers as a single application purchase.