News

This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

September 23, 2020
No Comments
ADAPT

Sept. 23, 2020—ADAS features represent a stepping stone toward an autonomous vehicle environment. So many factors need to come together in order to fully realize that future, and those are topics that ADAPT explores.

 

Mapping the Future

If an autonomous vehicle's computer already has a detailed map of the roadways, it would get around much easier, right? That's a big part of AV development. ADAPT talked to one company that's working on creating those maps.

 

The Speed of Change

There are so many changes coming that will affect repair and maintenance facilities, but when should owners make the jump and put their investments toward new equipment and training? This story explores that timeline.

 

ADAPT Podcast: How to Avoid Ransomware

It's important now, and it will be increasingly important in the future. Make sure you and your staff are interacting with shop hardware safely and making sure you don't fall prey to online thieves.

