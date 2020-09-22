Crash Champions Adds Another State

Sept. 22, 2020—Crash Champions recently announced its entry into the state of Missouri, with the acquisition of two Springfield shops.

Crash Champions bought Dodson-Williams Automotive, which has served as a leading repair center in Springfield for more than four decades, according to a press release.

Alan Saviano, COO of Crash Champions, says in the release, "Crash Champions has been looking to enter the Springfield, Mo., market, and we could not have found a better partner than Dodson-Williams Automotive to continue our quest to be the collision company of choice for our mutual teammates and customers.”

With the acquisition of the two Dodson-Williams shops, Crash Champions now operates 42 locations across five states.