News

Crash Champions Adds Another State

September 22, 2020
No Comments
Sept. 22, 2020—Crash Champions recently announced its entry into the state of Missouri, with the acquisition of two Springfield shops. 

Crash Champions bought Dodson-Williams Automotive, which has served as a leading repair center in Springfield for more than four decades, according to a press release. 

Alan Saviano, COO of Crash Champions, says in the release, "Crash Champions has been looking to enter the Springfield, Mo., market, and we could not have found a better partner than Dodson-Williams Automotive to continue our quest to be the collision company of choice for our mutual teammates and customers.”

With the acquisition of the two Dodson-Williams shops, Crash Champions now operates 42 locations across five states. 

