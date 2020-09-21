Upcoming CIC Vote Determines New Rules

Sept. 21, 2020—The Collision Industry Conference's Vehicle Data Access, Privacy and Security committee outlined five "Collision Industry Data Protection and Sharing 'Golden Rules'" during its virtual meeting in July.

Now, during the virtual November meeting, the committee plans to hold a formal vote on the proposed guidelines, according to a press release. The attendees of the July meeting participated in a poll in which 83 percent were in favor of adopting a new set of rules, while 3 percent objected.

The meeting later this year is scheduled for Nov. 11 and anyone in attendance is eligible to vote on the new guidelines. Registration information can be found here.