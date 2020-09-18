MENU

News

Insurance Companies Donate Toward Collision Repair Students

September 18, 2020
Sept. 18, 2020—The nonprofit Collision Repair Education Foundation thanks eights insurance companies for their donations, as gifts to the foundation are down nearly 50 percent because of COVID-19.

According to a press release, Allstate, Erie Insurance, Farmers Insurance, Geico, Liberty Mutual Insurance, Nationwide, State Farm, and USAA made significant donations, which CREF says are investments in the next generation of collision repair students across the country.

CREF’s mission is to provide collision repair students with education and resources. It provides cash grants and in-product donations of state-of-the-art tools and equipment to schools nationally.

Foundation director of development, Brandon Eckenrode, in the press release asks other companies that have the means to donate, saying “No donation is too big or too small.”

