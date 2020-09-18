MENU

News

Chicago Crash Champions Changes Hands

September 18, 2020
Sept. 18, 2020—A Crash Champions’ multi-shop property in the Chicago area was acquired in a $30 million sale leaseback despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.

The Cushman & Wakefield real estate company announced it had facilitated the deal between the buyer and Crash Champions. There were multiple competitive offers for the property at its pre-COVID price, the press release says.

Managing director of Cushman & Wakefield, Jack Chang, said communication and confidence were important for completing this real estate deal during the pandemic.

Crash Champions is a collision and paint repair company that has expanded in Illinois, California, and Ohio in the past year.

