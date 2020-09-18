MENU

EstimateScrubber.com Launches Indexed Search Tool

September 18, 2020
Sept. 18, 2020—VehicleOwnersGuide.com has created a new collaboration tool called curated links, which makes it easier for collision repair shops to find more collision repair information via online search.

According to a press release, curated links searches the internet for information about vehicle collision repairs and that info is indexed against vehicle year, make, model, and 48 repaired vehicle sections.

Vehicle manufacturers, paint companies, equipment suppliers, and other companies can index their content through curated links, which aims to make it easier for users to search for information across multiple manufacturers and sources using a single tool.

President of VehicleOwnersGuide.com, Steven Siessman, says in the press release he plans to reach out to vehicle manufactures to expand the content in the index. For more information go to EstimateScrubber.com.

