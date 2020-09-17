MENU

News

U.S. To Reverse Aluminium Tariff

September 17, 2020
Sept. 17, 2020—Last month, President Trump announced a 10 percent tariff on certain types of Canadian aluminium. But, earlier this week, on the same day Canada planned to release its response, the U.S. has decided to back off. 

According to the BBC, the reversal came after it was discovered that aluminum imports were likely to decline following a recent surge. But American officials have said that if the shipments do not decrease as expected, a tariff will be applied to the excess.   

"These measures were an error from the beginning," says Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, as reported by the BBC. "This is really a day when common sense has prevailed."

