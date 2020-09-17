This Week in Leadership Tactics

Sep. 17, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

Planning a Strategic Pivot — Entrepreneur

This article could help you navigate "the new normal" amidst the pandemic, wildfires, and anything else 2020 has in store.

Dak Prescott Opened Up About His Struggles With Depression. It's a Lesson in Effective Leadership — Inc.

Being vulnerable is not a weakness, but shaming someone else for being vulnerable is.

Don't Just Lead Your People Through Trauma. Help Them Grow. — Harvard Business Review

This year has affected people in countless ways, so make sure you're checking up on yours.