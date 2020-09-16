MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0920Digital EditionOnline Edition

Prioritizing Family Time

Visionaries and Integrators

Rise to the Top

The 2020 FenderBender Awards: Keith Myers

The Keys to Finding Time for Industry Education

Snap Shop: DC Autocraft

Why Awards Matter

Doubling Down on Safety During the Pandemic

The 2020 FenderBender Awards: Daniel Trapp

Hire the Best, Forget the Rest

The 2020 FenderBender Awards: Ron Zappetillo

Tips for Mastering Customer Service Scheduling

News

Daimler to Settle Emission Cheating Allegations

September 16, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS California Daimler emission cheating Emissions emissions regulations emissions scandal lawsuit Mercedes-Benz
law

Sept. 16, 2020—Automaker Daimler AG and its subsidiary, Mercedes-Benz USA, have agreed to pay the U.S. government and California state regulators $1.5 billion to resolve emissions cheating allegations, reports the Associated Press.

Daimler is accused of violating environmental laws by using “defeat device software” to avoid emissions testing and sold about 250,000 cars and vans in the U.S. with diesel engines that did not comply with state and federal laws.

The settlement, which includes civil penalties, according to the AP, will require Daimler to fix the vehicles, as well as pay $700 million to settle the U.S. consumer lawsuits.

Daimler denied all allegations in emission cheating scandal and denies any liability, per the AP.

Related Articles

Daimler to Pay $13M to Settle Investigation

FCA to Pay $110M to Settle Suit

Ford, Bosch Hit with Class Action Lawsuit Alleging Emissions Cheating

You must login or register in order to post a comment.