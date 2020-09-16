Daimler to Settle Emission Cheating Allegations

Sept. 16, 2020—Automaker Daimler AG and its subsidiary, Mercedes-Benz USA, have agreed to pay the U.S. government and California state regulators $1.5 billion to resolve emissions cheating allegations, reports the Associated Press.

Daimler is accused of violating environmental laws by using “defeat device software” to avoid emissions testing and sold about 250,000 cars and vans in the U.S. with diesel engines that did not comply with state and federal laws.

The settlement, which includes civil penalties, according to the AP, will require Daimler to fix the vehicles, as well as pay $700 million to settle the U.S. consumer lawsuits.

Daimler denied all allegations in emission cheating scandal and denies any liability, per the AP.